The Walkout Consultant: UFC 217

UFC 217 Walkout Songs

The UFC returns to PPV this weekend, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. While UFC 217 is features the return of Georges St. Pierre as he attempts to claim the UFC Middleweight Title from Michael Bisping. While those two square off at the top, other fighters will be looking for a way to stand out With uniforms in place, it’s now harder than ever for those athletes to make a lasting impression. One of the few ways left to do so is with walkout music. However, many fighters pick samey-sounding songs, overused songs, or songs that don’t fit their personal brand. That’s where I, the Walkout Consultant, come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I’m here to help these wayward fighters find better entrance music. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Mark Godbeer

What he last walked out to: “Runaway” – Kanye West

What he should walk out to: “Beer Beer” – Korpiklaani

I’ll say this for Mark Godbeer‘s last choice of walkout music: It is a Kanye West song that isn’t completely awful. That said, it doesn’t feel on-brand enough for a man whose surname conjures images of omnipotent ales. So what does? “Beer Beer,” by Finnish folk metallers Korpiklaani seems it would be a good, rollicking choice. Listen below.

T.J. Dillashaw

What he last walked out to: “Can’t Stop” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

What he should walk out to next: “Gold Cobra” – Limp Bizkit/”Can’t Stop” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Now, I know what you’re thinking when you read this: “Why is he advocating a fighter with an established walkout like TJ Dillashaw change his song?” Well, I’m not suggesting a full change here. I’m proposing a mash-up similar to Conor McGregor’s use of “Foggy Dew” by Sinead O’Connor leading into Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize.” “Gold Cobra” starts, gets through to its suitably serpentine chorus of “Holding the gold, it’s so gold, so gold, so golden y’all…. Golden Cobra” before jumping into “Can’t Stop” with its recognizable intro. You’re still reading this funny, asking, “Why?” Branding is why. Remember all season of TUF 25 where Cody Garbrandt and his Team Alpha Male Crew attempted to paint TJ as a snake only to have it ruined by Dillashaw taking ownership of the attempted insult? That’s why. Keeping with that snake branding. Listen to both songs below.

