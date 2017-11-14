The return of 25-year-old Jiří “Denisa” Procházka to the RIZIN ring is near, and he’s set to take on another fantastic light heavyweight prospect.

Jiří Procházka returns vs. Karl Albrektsson at December RIZIN show

Jiří Procházka (19-3-1) is currently riding a three-fight win streak. In his last outing, Procházka returned from knee injury after over a year away. He stopped Willian Roberto Alves in the first round at Fusion FN 16 back in September. Prior to this, the Czech striker had five-straight fights in RIZIN, going 4-1 in the process. The sole loss in the RIZIN ring came at the hands of Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in the 100 kg grand-prix finals in 2015. That loss was followed up with a big KO win over Japanese legend Kazuyuki Fujita.

Karl Albrektsson (6-1) is 2-0 inside the RIZIN ring while competing at 93 kg – the weight this fight with Procházka will be held at. He made his debut with the promotion in April of 2016 and beat current Bellator fighter, Team Fedor’s own; Vadim Nemkov. Most recently, Albrektsson defeated another light heavyweight prospect in the form of Lithuania’s Teodoras Aukštuolis. In between those two wins, Albrektsson did take a loss, however when he transitioned to heavyweight for a fight with Valentin Moldavsky in the 1st Round of RIZIN’s 2016 Grand-Prix.

The fight does not have an official date yet, but it will take place on one of the two December shows. so December 29 or December 31.

