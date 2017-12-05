Gordon Ryan Wants Kevin Casey in Combat Jiu-Jitsu Match

On Sunday at EBI 14, Gordon Ryan retained his absolute division championship, as he defeated Australian Craig Jones in the finals. Well now “The King” Gordon Ryan wants Kevin Casey in a combat jiu-jitsu match at the next EBI event.
Gordon Ryan wants Kevin Casey and vows to TKO him
This didn’t come unprompted.
The MMA fighter, Casey, called out Ryan on Monday evening on his official Instagram page. He said, “See how solid his Jits is for real.”
Just one day later and Ryan made it crystal clear, that he would finish Casey in a combat jiu-jitsu match-up. That’s a promise.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
