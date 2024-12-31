Previously retired UFC star Donald Cerrone has made the announcement that he will be returning to competition some time next year. The statement comes more than two years after his last mixed martial arts bout when faced Jim Miller at UFC 276, losing by second- round guillotine choke.

Donald Cerrone, nicknamed “Cowboy”, would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later on in 2023, signifying the end of what looked like the end of his illustrious career.

That was until last week when Cerrone appeared in the Drug-Free Sport testing pool. Should he manage to keep clean for the next six months, then he will be eligible to fight again by June 2025.

Although he may be 41 years old, Donald Cerrone wants nothing more than to give his story in the sport what he calls “a better ending,” and that fans shouldn’t expect a sudden run for the title.

Donald Cerrone talks planned UFC return

Speaking on The Pacman Jones Show, Cerrone clarified that he is now in the testing pool and must not have any traces of PEDs in his system for the next six months, and that he is seeking a summer return to active competition.

“I just reentered the testing pool, so I have to be six months clean,” Donald Cerrone began. “Probably June or July we’ll make the comeback, coming back for two more, just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC. I promised the wife. No matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more and that’s it.”

Donald Cerrone Plans To Enter Different Division

Cerrone then went on to suggest that the next time fight fans see him in the Octagon, it could be in an entirely new weight class.

“I think it’s gonna be 185(lbs), we’ll see how my weight maintains when I start picking up training,” Donald Cerrone continued.

This poses an interesting challenge for Cerrone, as he has never competed at middleweight before in his career, having only fought at both lightweight and welterweight. However, with almost 20 years of experience in the business, the veteran “Cowboy” has the utmost confidence in his ability to get his body into fighting shape to compete in newfound territory.

“Hell yeah, I know exactly what I need to do,” said Cerrone. “I know exactly how to get in shape, I know exactly what my body needs to go through, I know what days I need to do this, what days to do that. The experience is so much more, I don’t have to put myself through all the turmoil of guessing anymore. I know exactly what my body needs to take; how long it takes to get back in shape.”

While no official date has been announced for Donald Cerrone’s next fight, fans around the world will eagerly await to see the return of the former UFC title challenger.

Although he will be stepping into the largest division he has ever fought in, and on a six fight losing streak, perhaps the experienced MMA virtuoso can find one last glimpse of greatness in the twilight moments of his career.