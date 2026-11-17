Alexander Volkov has a warning for Ciryl Gane. Volkov says that if Gane pokes him in the eye or kicks him below the belt, he won’t be quiet and would return the same blows .

Gane has already won both of their previous meetings in the UFC . But Volkov did suffer an eye poke injury in their first fight. The Russian doesn’t look like he’s forgotten the incident.

“If you eye poke or kick me in the balls, I will do it right back."

This is what the Russian said in an interview with Ariel Helwani . When asked about a potential trilogy fight with Gane, Volkov referenced low blows and eye pokes. His message was simple - if Gane treats him bad, he will fight back with the same shots .

Volkov Has Not Forgotten the Eye Poke

They fought for the first time at UFC Fight Night on June 26, 2021. Gane won by unanimous decision after five rounds. Gane poked Volkov in the eye and the referee stopped the fight so Volkov could recover. The referee checked on Volkov before the fight to ensure he could continue and gave Gane a final warning.

Gane won on all three judges’ scorecards, regardless of whether Volkov had the ability to finish the fight. The eye poke was one of the most memorable moments from the fight, but the result was clear.

Gane Beat Volkov Again at UFC 310

December 7, 2024: UFC 310 was another meeting of heavyweights. This was a much closer fight that went the full three rounds. Gane claimed victory by split decision after one judge scored the fight for Volkov, with two judges scoring it for Gane .



Volkov was not satisfied with the result. Gane was declared the winner, despite many of his fans believing he had done enough to take the victory. The French fighter went up 2-0 in their rivalry.

Volkov wants another shot at the title. His latest comments suggest he isn’t afraid to run it back with Gane, but it’s clear he doesn’t want a repeat of the eye-poke incident.

Gane’s Eye-Poke History Keeps Growing

Gane has had problems with eye poking before. Gane twice poked Tom Aspinall in the eyes during their UFC 321 fight, which ended in a no contest. Aspinall was blind, and could proceed no further. Later the eye injury had to be operated on.

Most recently, Gane poked Josh Hokit in the left eye in the first round of UFC 334. Hokit testified later he had vision problems and saw three images for the rest of the fight.