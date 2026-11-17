Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili join Aljamain Sterling in Qatar for UFC Fight Night camp ahead of his Kevin Vallejos bout after Abu Dhabi brawl.

MMA Orbit's official X handle recently reported that both Dvalishvili and Lazishvili are "also in Qatar helping Aljamain Sterling prepare" for his Nov. 21 matchup. A black-and-white photo shared alongside the post shows the group gathered around a table in Doha alongside the official Prochazka vs. Stirling fight poster.

But the two Georgians have arrived to help former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling through fight week ahead of his Nov. 21 co-main event clash against rising featherweight contender Kevin Vallejos , who recently trained with Charles Oliveira.

Days after the viral Abu Dhabi brawl, Merab Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old friend Saba Lazishvili are in Qatar for UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling, headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling.

Having Dvalishvili in the corner adds an interesting twist to the co-main event. After Petr Yan beat Dvalishvili by unanimous decision to retain the bantamweight belt at UFC 333, Vallejos pointed to Yan's takedown defense as proof that a striker can stop elite grappling. He even dared Sterling to wrestle him.

"The Machine" bounced back on Nov. 14 by pinning Marlon Moraes in 90 seconds at RAF Abu Dhabi, and he is now helping his longtime Serra-Longo Fight Team partner prepare for that exact test.

Sterling (26-5) enters the bout as the No. 4 featherweight, riding momentum from wins over Brian Ortega, Calvin Kattar, and Youssef Zalal since moving up from 135 pounds.

With both former champions publicly eyeing UFC gold again by 2027, the Funk Master will lean on Dvalishvili's relentless chain wrestling in the final days of camp to neutralize Vallejos (18-1, 4-0 UFC), a 24-year-old Argentine knockout artist coming off back-to-back finishes.

Dvalishvili and Lazishvili arrive in Doha after a chaotic week in the United Arab Emirates. On Nov. 11, Usman Nurmagomedov and his group attacked the pair in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi. Local authorities briefly detained both fighters and fined them roughly $13,600 each before clearing them to compete on Nov. 14.

Since the incident, Lazishvili's rise has been remarkable. First, his Instagram following surged from fewer than 5,000 before the brawl to 1 million. He then stepped in on short notice for Umar Nurmagomedov and, in his pro freestyle debut, defeated UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber 12-7 on points. The UFC has also reportedly shown interest in signing the 21-year-old prospect.

Now, both Abu Dhabi winners are in Qatar helping Sterling prepare for a key test against a dangerous young contender. It will be an intriguing tussle to watch.

