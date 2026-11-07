Robert Whittaker is inspired to make another run at the title after witnessing champion Alexander Volkanovski's recent performance.

However, the 38-year-old flipped the script, stopping Evloev via TKO in the second round. The performance left several people, including Robert Whittaker, stunned. Inspired by ‘The Great,’ Whittaker is now eyeing another title run.

The victory was particularly impressive because many expected the young Russian challenger, known for his wrestling, to dominate Volkanovski.

In his second title defense, the featherweight champion defeated undefeated contender Movsar Evloev, who entered the fight with a 20-0 record, in October.

Robert Whittaker Is Inspired by Alexander Volkanovski

When asked about Volkanovski's performance during an interview with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker had nothing but praise for the featherweight champion.

“He’s an inspiration. And whenever I see Volk do that, go in there and just smash someone, smoke some dude at his age, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going on another title run.’ That’s it. That’s it. I’m doing it,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker has had his own share of championship success. He previously held the interim middleweight title but never managed to capture the undisputed championship.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, however, Whittaker decided to make a move to a new division.

Whittaker’s Light Heavyweight Run

Following losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder at middleweight in 2024 and 2025, respectively, Robert Whittaker made his light heavyweight debut in 2026.

He defeated Nikita Krylov to make a successful start to his campaign in the division. Now, the UFC veteran is set to face Bogdan Guskov in his next outing.

The fight will serve as the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night scheduled to take place in Australia in February.

Guskov presents a tough challenge, but a victory over the No. 10-ranked contender could help Whittaker improve his position in the rankings and move closer to another UFC title opportunity.

Whittaker also praised his opponent for accepting the fight. He applauded Guskov's willingness to take the opportunity and travel all the way to Sydney.

“Props to Bogdan. There were other names thrown in the hat. Everyone was either tied up or had excuses why they couldn’t do it, yada yada. We got to where we are. Someone took the fight, flying all the way to Sydney to do it. It’s going to be great,” Whittaker said.