Tsarukyan believes it is imperative for the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov to intervene and settle the Dagestani-Georgian feud in the UFC before it gets out of hand.

Earlier this week, Usman and his team attacked Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old friend from Georgia in Abu Dhabi. The reigning PFL lightweight champion approached 'The Machine' from behind before slapping him across the face. What ensued was a brutal melee, with the Dagestani contingent overwhelming the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, having sheer numbers on their side.

Now, the latest chapter in this rivalry, involving Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov, could have opened the floodgates to genuine inter-ethnic tensions between the two groups, at least as Arman Tsarukyan sees it.

Tensions have long run high between the Dagestani and Georgian contingents in the UFC , with the highly publicized feud between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, as well as the tensions between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

With Dvalishvili's compatriot Ilia Topuria, a former UFC lightweight champion, immediately responding to the incident and calling out Usman, and the latter himself potentially UFC-bound, some believe this could set up the perfect storyline for an eventual clash and prove good for business.

Tsarukyan, however, disagrees. He believes it is imperative for the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov to intervene and settle the feud before it gets out of hand.

Arman Tsarukyan Wants Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili to Settle Their Feud

During an interview with Adam Zubairaev, when the journalist suggested that Topuria's involvement could help turn the ongoing feud into a potential fight, Tsarukyan rejected the premise, insisting that the Abu Dhabi melee was bound to further escalate tensions between the Dagestanis and Georgians:

"I don't think there should be a continuation, because they need to sit down together and shake hands. Because now, Dagestians and Georgians, there is 100% going to be that kind of tension."

The UFC lightweight star believes the situation should be approached much like an international conflict, with de-escalation being the priority. 'The Batman' added that elders should intervene and put an end to the feud:

“ like with national conflicts, you have to do the opposite. Like Khabib should reach out, or the elders should reach out to settle this as safely as possible, so everyone shakes hands and moves on.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili incident below:

Josh Hokit Shares His Two Cents on the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili Melee

While Arman Tsarukyan offered a measured, grounded, and rather concerned take on the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili situation, one of the most polarizing fighters on the UFC roster, Josh Hokit also got some mic time to share his thoughts on the matter, given that it's UFC 334 fight week, and he is one of the headliners.

Unsurprisingly, ‘The Incredible Hok's reaction to the ordeal was anything but measured. During the UFC 334 media day, the American took the mic to call out Usman and his crew for what he described as 'pu**y s**t,' saying:

“I mean, that's some coward s**t. What I'm saying? Cowards hide in numbers. I understand if you're gonna confront someone one-on-one. You're gonna slap someone. It's a one-on-one fade. But you're gonna have your whole team jump? That's some f**king p***y s**t.”