Fan-favorite grappling wizard Bryce "Thug Nasty" Mitchell is in targeted talks to collide with rising powerhouse Ethyn Ewing in a featured bantamweight bout at UFC 335 on Dec. 12:

A featured bantamweight matchup between submission specialist Bryce "Thug Nasty" Mitchell and rising star Ethyn Ewing is reportedly brewing for UFC 335 , set for Dec. 12 at T-Mobile Arena. The full card is expected to be released sometime in the coming days. However, this matchup is guaranteed to add a layer of intrigue to an already packed lineup.

Las Vegas is preparing for yet another high-octane clash as the year's final pay-per-view card comes together.

The Arkansas native has put together a beautifully crafted reel of relentless takedowns, unconventional submissions, and punishing ground control. Furthermore, he is known for landing just the second Twister submission in UFC history. His aggressive ground game has turned him into a nightmare for most fighters in the division.

Standing opposite him is Ethyn Ewing, a rising contender with crisp striking and explosive power. He has built serious momentum with his ruthless pace and knockout capabilities. This matchup is bound to be a classic clash between two finish-masters, where the fight could end in just an instant.

High-Stakes Positioning in the Bantamweight Landscape

The bantamweight division is still one of the most cutthroat shark tanks in combat sports.

A win at UFC 335 could cement Mitchell's standing near the top of the division, putting him in line for a major title eliminator in early 2027. However, taking down a marquee name like Mitchell could rapidly shoot Ewing into mainstream stardom and break into the division's upper ranks easily.

As fight week is getting nearer, combat fans are eager to find out whether this clash of styles is headed to Las Vegas.