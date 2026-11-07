Josh Hokit has hit back at Alexander Volkov with claims about his UFC bonuses while defending his upcoming heavyweight title shot.

In response, the American heavyweight took a shot at Volkov's resume and explained why he believes he deserves the title fight.

Hokit is among the UFC fighters to receive a title shot relatively early in their careers. However, heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov is not convinced that Hokit deserves the opportunity.

After just four years and four UFC victories, Hokit is set to challenge Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on November 14.

Josh Hokit Fires Back at Alexander Volkov

Josh Hokit has become a prominent name in the sport because of his consecutive victories and unapologetic persona. Many believe the UFC favours him because of the attention he generates.

However, in a division that had been relatively quiet for some time, Hokit has brought a different kind of entertainment. And the 28-year-old is taking full credit for it.

"You got people complaining with 20 fights in the UFC asking Dana White for a title shot, and Dana doesn't even know who they are... I have four bonuses in four fights. I'm here to give them something to judge," Hokit said in an interview with Jorge Masvidal.

Despite having fewer fights, Hokit has already faced some of the division's notable names, including Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes.

Moreover, all four of his UFC victories have earned him bonuses: three Performance of the Night and one Fight of the Night.

Dana White on Hokit’s Title Shot

UFC CEO Dana White has openly expressed his disapproval of some of Josh Hokit's antics. In fact, Hokit's post-fight interview following his victory was cut short after he referred to Michelle Obama as a "man."

White, who has often spoken in support of free speech, was nevertheless unhappy with Hokit's comments. However, that hasn't stopped him from being impressed by the heavyweight's UFC run.

The UFC boss revealed that he deliberately matched Hokit against some of the toughest opponents in the division, but the American continued to come out on top. As a result, White believes Hokit has earned his place as a worthy title challenger.

“Hokit was the fight to make. Hokit has been overlooked the whole time, not only by the fans and media, but me. I didn't like some of the things he said, so I might've thrown some tough guys at him, and he passed every test. So, here he is. Like him or hate him, he's fought his way to the top, and there's no denying that this guy deserves this title shot," White said.