Following Ciryl Gane's UFC 334 title defense, Dana White confirmed the UFC is putting zero pressure on Tom Aspinall and will wait for the injured former champion to call when he is ready to return.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the UFC boss made it clear the promotion is putting zero pressure on the 33-year-old. When White was asked about Aspinall's status, he summed up their entire agreement in one line.

Aspinall has not fought since suffering a severe eye poke during his tussle with the Frenchman at UFC 321 last year. Dana White finally addressed where things stand with the former champion, offering a very brief update on his future.

With Ciryl Gane retaining the UFC heavyweight title in Saturday’s UFC 334 main event, the division's championship picture has finally started moving again. However, former champion Tom Aspinall, who vacated the belt earlier this year, still has his status up in the air.

He said, "Our deal with him is, when you’re ready call us."

It has been a brutal 13-month road for Aspinall since that October 2025 clash in Abu Dhabi. According to his manager, Eddie Hearn, the British star has gone through four eye surgeries and battled painful infections just to get his vision right.

He actually managed to start sparring again earlier this year, but ended up suffering another setback to his right eye during training. Rather than freeze the heavyweight division while he healed, Aspinall made the tough call to vacate his title on Sept. 14.

There has been very little news on his recovery since then. Amid the long layoff, there has been huge speculation about whether he might retire. However, Aspinall insists he will fight the moment doctors give him the green light. Once he is healthy, a title rematch against Gane, possibly on a major UFC card in Paris, remains the biggest fight waiting for him.

What Is Next for Ciryl Gane After UFC 334

While Ciryl Gane still has no date set for his next title defense, several options are available for the French champion. Despite all three judges scoring Saturday's fight 48-47, Dana White said he personally scored the main event 4-1 for Gane. After taking his first career loss to drop to 10-1, Josh Hokit asked for an immediate rematch. White praised Hokit's gritty performance but didn't commit to a second fight right away.

Instead, White suggested that a clash between Hokit and Alex Pereira would be "fun" if Pereira gets past Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month in Las Vegas. But Aspinall never lost the belt inside the cage. Because of that, the Aspinall rematch stays right at the top of the table, and the UFC matchmakers are simply waiting on his phone call to make it happen.