NEW Dario Bellandi Eyes His Old Belt After His Return, but a New Champion Stands Between Him and the Gold Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Dario Bellandi delivered an emphatic comeback in Rome after eight months away, but the middleweight division has shifted since his last fight.

From This Article 1 . Bellandi Makes His Return Count

Dario Bellandi needed just 13 seconds of the second round to stop Aldo Pereira at Cage Warriors 211 on Saturday. A right hand dropped Pereira at the start of the round, and follow-up punches brought the main event to an end. The finish marked Bellandi’s first appearance since Paddy McCorry stopped him in February, taking the middleweight title at CW 200. Now, the former champion has a win to build on, but reclaiming his old belt would mean facing someone new. Bellandi Makes His Return Count Bellandi won Cage Warriors gold in late 2023 and defended it against Robin Roos and Naglis Kanišauskas before McCorry ended his reign. The February loss forced him to start over, and the quick stoppage of Pereira was an emphatic first step.

One win doesn't guarantee an immediate title shot, though. Bellandi has re-established himself with a strong performance, but Cage Warriors must still decide where he fits in a division that has moved on without him. The promotion’s post-fight post on X also framed his return around the prospect of reclaiming the belt. Dario Bellandi has that KO power 🤕 A Ko win at home 🇮🇹 He wants that belt, the former champ has spoken 👏 #CW211 https://t.co/qPk5wZmunB — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 17, 2026 Gustavo Sousa Has Changed the Title Picture McCorry’s own reign lasted just one fight. On Sept. 26, Gustavo Sousa submitted him with a D’Arce choke at 1:02 of the first round at CW 210 in Dublin, taking the championship in an upset. Sousa had stepped in on short notice, making the result an even bigger shake-up at the top of the division. Bellandi now has to look beyond the man who beat him and toward the champion who replaced him. Since February, the belt has moved from Bellandi to McCorry and then to Sousa, giving the division a fresh dynamic just as the former champion has returned to winning ways. Cage Warriors has not announced a Bellandi–Sousa fight. His return has reopened the title conversation, but whether that finish is enough to move him to the front of the queue remains the key question.