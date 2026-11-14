The former heavyweight champion believes Ciryl Gane will tire Josh Hokit out before securing a knockout victory in the later rounds.

Tom Aspinall sees Ciryl Gane as the more technical fighter in this matchup. He believes Gane will tire Josh Hokit out, keep him at the end of his strikes, and eventually score a knockout.

Gane will enter the fight as a heavy betting favorite, while Hokit has earned this opportunity with just four UFC wins to his name. As a result, many may have doubts about his chances. Former champion Tom Aspinall has now shared his prediction for the fight and explained what he believes is the only way Hokit can win.

Ciryl Gane is set to defend his heavyweight title, which he won after Tom Aspinall vacated it, against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I think Gane's going to win. I think that ultimately Hokit's going to tire, and Gane is going to keep him at the end of his punches and kicks,” Aspinall said to Cloudbet Combat.

“I can see a way that Hokit can win by just making it ugly and roughing him up a little bit, but I don't think it's likely. I would say Ciryl Gane would do a late stoppage by strikes, fourth or fifth round,” Aspinall added.

Ciryl Gane has more UFC experience than Hokit and has competed in fights that have gone beyond three rounds. Meanwhile, all of Hokit's UFC fights have ended within the first three rounds. As a result, Gane clearly holds the experience advantage.

However, despite having fewer fights, Hokit has shown why he deserves a title shot, something Dana White has also acknowledged.

Dana White on Josh Hokit Receiving an Early Title Shot

There has been some criticism of the UFC for favoring Josh Hokit, given that he earned a title shot after just four UFC wins. His antics on the microphone have also rubbed many people the wrong way.

UFC CEO Dana White has publicly criticized some of his actions. However, he has also made it clear that Hokit deserves the title shot.

Backing his stance, White explained that he had matched Hokit against tough opponents, but the heavyweight kept finding a way to win.

Hokit is now 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the UFC, with wins over Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. However, a victory at UFC 334 would be the biggest win of his career. It would also give him the chance to back up his microphone antics with a performance on the biggest stage.