The two champions are considering their futures and their possible departures could open the door for a number of new contenders for the championship.

In June, Gaethje beat Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 to become the undisputed lightweight champion. He was coming off a win over Paddy Pimblett in January for the interim title.

Volkanovski wants one final shot at Gaethje for the lightweight title. He is ready to retire, whether he wins or loses that fight. Gaethje hasn't decided what he wants to do with his life. His injuries from his two big fights in 2026 are still healing.

Two of the UFC’s biggest divisions could be in for some major changes. Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje have both reached the point where they’re contemplating retirement. If they do leave, the lightweight and featherweight divisions would look very different.

Arman Tsarukyan is still on the waiting list for a title fight. He knocked out Mauricio Ruffy in the opening round in September at UFC 331, putting him in a strong position for a title shot. Gaethje's retirement plans have left some questions about what comes next, but Tsarukyan has admitted he deserves a shot.

If Gaethje walks away, the lightweight title will be vacated. Volkanovski also has said he’d be interested in fighting Tsarukyan for the vacant belt, if the UFC allows it. This would allow the Armenian to compete for the belt without waiting for Gaethje.

Featherweight Division Could Have a New Champion

The featherweight belt would be vacant after Volkanovski’s retirement. There are already several competitors who are excited for their chance to compete for the title.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos is set for UFC Qatar on Nov. 21. “If Sterling wins that fight, I think he deserves another crack at the title,” Volkanovski said. But if Sterling loses, he thinks the best option is Jean Silva.

And watch out for Lerone Murphy as well. Despite losing a close majority decision to Movsar Evloev in March, he is still a big fighter in the division.

Movsar Evloev Still Has a Chance

Evloev is still in the title picture despite losing to Volkanovski at UFC 333 in October. The Russian was stopped in the second round, suffering his first pro loss.



Evloev had won every UFC fight leading up to that loss and had not been promoted before. If he comes back big, especially if the belt is vacated, he could possibly win the title.

There’s a lot of talented fighters in both divisions just waiting for their chance. If both Gaethje and Volkanovski do retire, the UFC will have some big decisions to make around the next champions. For the lightweights and featherweights, it could be the beginning of a new era.