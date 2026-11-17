NEW Ilia Topuria Makes Surprising Admission About Paddy Pimblett: “He’s a Very Polite Person”

Paddy Pimblett (L) and Ilia Topuria (R) Imago

The former lightweight champion says there is no longer any personal animosity between him and Paddy Pimblett despite their long-running rivalry.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have often displayed animosity toward each other. The two have exchanged verbal jabs online and nearly came to blows at a London hotel, where Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at the former lightweight champion. Their feud became so intense that fans wanted to see them settle their differences inside the UFC octagon. However, Topuria has now revealed that there is no personal animosity between them and that Pimblett is actually a good guy. Ilia Topuria on Paddy Pimblett Rivalry In an interview with La Gazzetta Georgia, Ilia Topuria was asked about his next move. He immediately mentioned two possibilities: a rematch against Justin Gaethje or a fight against Paddy Pimblett, the latter of which personally interests him.

When asked about his relationship with Pimblett despite their public rivalry, Topuria said, “We have a normal, professional relationship. I don't consider him a bad person at all. He has created his own character in this sport, so to speak.” “But in personal interactions, from the experiences I've had with him when we've met, he's a very polite, very ordinary person. With his wife and children, he's a very regular human being like everyone else,” Topuria added. With Topuria outlining his possible next opponents, the lightweight picture is beginning to take shape. However, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the UFC. The Lightweight Scenario Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria in June to claim the UFC gold. However, he has not shown much interest in a rematch against the Spaniard. Instead, Gaethje identified No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan as the next worthy challenger, a possibility that UFC president Dana White has also acknowledged. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett has repeatedly expressed interest in fighting Topuria, potentially in a title eliminator. With both contenders showing interest in the matchup, the final decision now rests with the UFC.