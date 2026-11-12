While the MMA world condemned Usman Nurmagomedov over the viral Abu Dhabi attack, Islam Makhachev claims Merab Dvalishvili started the trouble months earlier in Georgia.

Makhachev posted a statement on his Instagram story, asking why critics stayed silent after the Tbilisi incident and claiming Dvalishvili started the trouble on his own turf.

After the altercation, Sean Strickland, Ilia Topuria and several others in the MMA community blasted Nurmagomedov and rallied behind the former UFC champion. But welterweight champion Islam Makhachev released a statement defending his teammate, highlighting an earlier incident in Georgia.

Viral video footage from Wednesday’s hotel lobby brawl in Abu Dhabi clearly shows free agent lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew initiating the attack, striking Merab Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old friend, Saba Lazishvili, from behind during a promotional shoot.

"To those who are now condemning Usman and the guys and insulting them: why were you silent when Merab hit a Dagestani wrestler for no reason and insulted his honor? The man approached him to talk with no ill intent. What happened today was started by Merab in his own homeland when he took it upon himself to hit a guest and insult his mother."

He referenced the exact incident most assumed fueled the brawl. The bad blood began when Dvalishvili defeated Usman’s elder brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, at UFC 311.

And it escalated when “The Machine” slapped one of Umar's teammates, Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, at the RAF Georgia press conference in July. But Makhachev did not provide any details regarding the alleged insult toward Gadzhimagomedov's mother.

Still, his accusation raises questions about whether "The Machine" was truly a victim. Following the altercation, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed Thursday that they arrested eight people for fighting, including Usman and his associates, and two for filming it.

Dvalishvili was also detained for further investigation, with a friend claiming the Georgian fighter was held for roughly seven hours without access to his phone or contact with family and friends.

Hopefully, once the investigation concludes, it will become clear why Usman attacked Merab out of nowhere just days before his RAF Abu Dhabi match against Marlon Moraes. The fallout now casts doubt on whether Dvalishvili will be able to compete on Saturday's card.

The incident also threatens to damage Usman's reputation. The undefeated former PFL lightweight champion was widely viewed as the favorite to join the UFC. Although Dana White previously expressed interest in signing him, this brawl could make the promotion think twice before bringing him aboard.





