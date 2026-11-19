The UFC welterweight champion believes Jake Paul could get the better of veteran Nate Diaz in an MMA fight.

While Diaz showed interest, he wanted a co-promotion involving his own organisation, Real Fight Inc.

‘The Problem Child’ reportedly put 10–15 million on the table for the Stockton native to accept the fight under the PFL - MVP merger, which is set to take place in 2027.

Paul has already defeated the former UFC star in a 10-round boxing match in 2023. Following the victory, the polarizing social media sensation turned professional boxer offered Diaz a rematch under MMA rules.

Now, Paul has once again brought up the potential matchup and asked UFC champion Islam Makhachev for his prediction.

Islam Makhachev Backs Jake Paul Against Nate Diaz in MMA

Following his boxing loss to Paul, Diaz returned to MMA against Mike Perry on MVP’s card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in May.

However, Diaz’s MVP debut ended in disappointment, as Perry battered him before the fight was stopped by a doctor at the end of the second round.

With the PFL-MVP merger set to take place in 2027, Paul is now eyeing an MMA debut and sees Diaz as a potential opponent.

“All right, we’re here with Islam Makhachev, who do you predict out of me and Nate Diaz?” Paul asked the Dagestani champion during a PFL event in Dubai.

Makhachev initially appeared to pick Diaz before clarifying what he meant. “No, I don’t say that, I just say Nate Diaz versus you, who is it going to be. You have to fight in boxing?” Makhachev said.

When Paul clarified that the potential matchup would take place under MMA rules, Makhachev gave his pick.

“MMA? Diaz is not in good shape now. I think you are in better shape (to win),” the Dagestani champion answered.

While Makhachev and Diaz have had their differences, including a near-brawl during a UFC event in 2025, the champion’s assessment appears to be based on Diaz’s recent performances.

The 41-year-old Stockton native remains one of the sport’s most recognisable and fan-favourite figures. However, his performance against Perry was far from what it was in his prime. Given the difference in their recent form, Paul’s combination of boxing and wrestling could make him a difficult matchup for Diaz.