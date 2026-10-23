Fans may not see Islam Makhachev enter the octagon next year in Jan to defend his strap.

Ariel Helwani also reported that the UFC 336 date doesn’t work for Makhachev anymore, as per the former’s sources, and it is unclear why the Russian has decided to pull out.

Earlier today, Ag. Fight reported that Islam Makhachev won’t be returning to the octagon in January to defend his welterweight strap against "The Nightmare."

The heavily rumoured UFC 336 main event clash between welterweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and top contender Carlos Prates is off, as per reports.

Helwani posted on X:

"Islam Makhachev vs Carlos Prates is no longer the target to headline UFC 336 in Toronto, per sources. That was originally the hope/plan, but I’m told the UFC is looking elsewhere now. Date doesn’t work for Makhachev anymore. Unclear why. No word just yet on the new target. First reported by @AgFight ."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

At UFC 330, Makhachev successfully defended his welterweight title for the first time, defeating Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision. The Dagestani wrestling maestro was game to take on Prates next, who’s riding a 3-fight win streak and has knocked out two former champions back-to-back.

The Brazilian has also started training for the title fight, and although he believes he can send the P4P king to the shadow realm when the octagon door shuts, Prates is still working on his takedown defence and grappling.

Makhachev wanted to return before Ramadan 2027, but now it seems like he will most likely return after the first quarter of 2027.

Dana White Reacts to News That Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates now Off

UFC CEO Dana White had a two-word reaction when informed by Nina Drama that Islam Makhachev has allegedly pulled out of UFC 336. White reacted to the news, exclaiming:

"Huh. Interesting.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

White refused to reveal whether netizens are telling the truth about UFC 336, or fans will have to wait to find out. So far, Islam Makhachev and Carlos Prates have not commented on the same. More news is expected soon.