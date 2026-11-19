Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has outlined a path to victory for Jiri Prochazka ahead of his upcoming fight against Navajo Stirling.

The middleweight veteran referred to Stirling’s account of being attacked by five men as a teenager and believes turning the fight into a dogfight could be Prochazka’s best route to victory.

The fight will headline UFC Fight Night in Qatar this weekend. Israel Adesanya broke down the matchup on his YouTube channel and explained what he believes Prochazka needs to do to secure the win.

Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is set to face one of the toughest undefeated contenders of his career in Navajo Stirling, who holds an 11-0 record.

“I reckon this is Jiri’s only path to victory, from what I see, him just doing this, making it a dogfight. Nav hasn’t been in a rock ’em, sock ’em like this in the UFC yet, to this extent,” he said.

“In his real life, he got jumped, he talked about it, and he said, ‘Oh, is that it?’ Because he got jumped by like five men when he was a teenager. He just said, ‘Nothing worse can happen to me in this world.’ So Nav can go there if he needs to,” he added.

Adesanya also praised Prochazka’s improvements in head movement following his back-to-back losses to Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka’s Chance at Redemption

Prochazka is one of the most prominent names in the light heavyweight division. However, his UFC career has been a roller-coaster ride.

The Czech star captured the light heavyweight title in just his third UFC appearance, only to lose it to Alex Pereira in his next fight. Their 2024 rematch also ended in Pereira’s favour.

Nevertheless, Prochazka bounced back with two consecutive wins and earned another title opportunity against Carlos Ulberg. Unfortunately, despite Ulberg suffering an ACL tear during the fight, Prochazka was knocked out in the first round.

As a result, the matchup against Stirling is an important opportunity for Prochazka to re-establish himself in the division. Meanwhile, Stirling remains undefeated and continues to build momentum. The Dana White's Contender Series alumnus has won all six of his UFC fights, three of them by stoppage.

A victory at UFC Qatar could put Stirling firmly in the conversation for a future title shot.