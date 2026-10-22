Coach Javier Mendez recently praised Prates' striking precision, explosive offense, and ability to manage distance. When discussing the most dangerous part of the Brazilian's arsenal, the American Kickboxing Academy coach specifically highlighted his knees in close-to-mid-range exchanges.

The assessment offers an interesting look at how Makhachev's team views a contender who could present a very different challenge from the opponents the champion has faced throughout his career.

Mendez recently praised Prates' striking precision, explosive offense, and ability to manage distance. When discussing the most dangerous part of the Brazilian's arsenal, the American Kickboxing Academy coach specifically highlighted his knees in close-to-mid-range exchanges.

Carlos Prates has emerged as one of the most dangerous striking threats in the UFC welterweight division, and Islam Makhachev's head coach, Javier Mendez, believes the Brazilian's knees deserve particular attention ahead of a potential championship showdown.

Although a matchup between Makhachev and Prates has not been officially announced, the Brazilian's recent performances have strengthened speculation that he could be next in line for a welterweight title opportunity.

Why Mendez Is Paying Attention to Prates

Prates has built his reputation around sharp striking, devastating finishing ability, and an aggressive approach that can punish opponents who make mistakes at the wrong distance. The Brazilian's recent victories over Geoff Neal, Leon Edwards, and former champion Jack Della Maddalena have significantly strengthened his position in the division. Those results demonstrate that his power is not limited to unranked opposition or early UFC appearances.

Mendez praised Prates' accuracy and explosiveness while acknowledging that his confidence has continued to grow. That recognition is significant because Mendez has spent years helping elite fighters prepare for dangerous opponents. His comments suggest that Makhachev's camp understands the importance of treating Prates as a complete threat rather than simply viewing him as a striker who must be taken down.

The Danger of Prates' Knees

Mendez identified Prates' knees as a particularly dangerous weapon when opponents enter his preferred range. Knee strikes can be especially effective when a fighter is moving forward, attempting to close distance, or trying to secure a clinch. They can punish opponents who lower their level carelessly or enter without controlling the position of the head and body.

For Makhachev, this presents a tactical consideration. The champion has built much of his success around wrestling pressure, positional control, and the ability to transition between striking and grappling. Against a dangerous striker, however, every entry carries some risk.

If Makhachev shoots from too far away or enters the clinch without establishing control, Prates could have opportunities to land damaging knees. The Brazilian's ability to maintain range could also make it difficult for the champion to establish the initial contact needed to begin a takedown sequence.

That doesn't mean Prates automatically has an advantage in the matchup. It means Makhachev's approach would need to account for a specific and potentially fight-changing weapon.

Makhachev Is More Than a Wrestler

Mendez has also emphasized that Makhachev should not be underestimated on the feet. While wrestling and grappling have been central to his championship success, the champion has developed into a highly capable striker. His ability to combine defensive awareness, accurate attacks, and positional threats makes him more difficult to prepare for than a fighter who relies on one discipline.

Prates may possess the more obvious finishing threat in a striking exchange, but Makhachev can use that danger to influence how the fight unfolds. Feints, changes in level, and carefully timed entries can force a striker to hesitate. Once an opponent becomes concerned about defending takedowns, opportunities can emerge for punches, kicks, and clinch attacks.

The challenge for Makhachev would be to create those openings without walking into Prates' most dangerous attacks.

How Prates Could Challenge the Champion

Prates' clearest opportunity would be to keep the fight competitive at striking range and punish predictable entries. His knees could be especially useful if Makhachev repeatedly attempts to close distance without first establishing control.

However, the Brazilian would also need to demonstrate that he can defend takedowns consistently and survive extended grappling exchanges. Mendez has acknowledged that wrestling may be one of Prates' comparatively weaker areas, while stressing that this does not make him an easy opponent on the ground.

A title fight would test every part of Prates' game, not just his knockout power. Makhachev, meanwhile, would have to balance his own offensive strengths against the danger of a precise counterstriker.

A Potential Championship Fight Worth Watching

The possibility of Makhachev versus Prates is compelling because both fighters possess clear paths to victory. Makhachev brings elite grappling and a more complete championship résumé, while Prates offers dangerous striking and the ability to finish opponents with a single decisive exchange.

Mendez's warning about the knees highlights one of the details that could determine the contest. Until the UFC officially confirms the matchup, however, the fight remains a possibility rather than a finalized booking. If it happens, the battle between Makhachev's entries and Prates' distance management could become one of the defining tactical questions of the welterweight title picture.