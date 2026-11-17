Joe Rogan (left) believes that Ilia Topuria (right) is well-suited to the UFC featherweight division.

Joe Rogan had some words of advice for Ilia Topuria after his defeat against Justin Gaethje, amid calls for his UFC featherweight return.

Joe Rogan recently hosted UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. In episode No. 189 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan and McMillen addressed Ilia Topuria's first MMA loss, a TKO stoppage at the hands of Justin Gaethje in June.

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has seemingly echoed similar sentiments, signaling that Topuria is best-suited for featherweight rather than lightweight.

Ilia Topuria has lately faced calls from certain sections of the MMA community to return to his former stomping grounds, the UFC featherweight division.

Rogan suggested that, prior to that, former UFC featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) champion Topuria notably faced adversity in a lightweight matchup against Jai Herbert back in 2022. Herbert hurt him with a head kick, but Topuria survived and scored a thrilling comeback knockout in round two.

Well, Rogan emphasized that -- apart from the Herbert fight -- Topuria hadn't faced adversity in his UFC career up until he faced Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title unifier matchup.

Furthermore, he highlighted the dichotomy between the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions. Rogan appears to be of the view that Topuria would be better off moving back to the featherweight division. He stated:

"He'd just never been in the trenches with a guy. First off, Gaethje is bigger than him, like, quite big. Gaethje's a big guy. He's a big '55 (pounder). And Ilia is not, you know. That's a factor, too. He probably should be at '45 (pounds). At '45, you know, he's a moth**f**ker."

The podcast mogul added, "Seems like it's only 10 pounds, but it's not. 'Cause it's guys who could f**king never make 145. And they're cutting barely down to '55. And they're huge."

Rogan further indicated that it's especially the case in this day and age, when some fighters are utilizing modern knowledge and methods to cut as much weight as possible and regain the weight after the weigh-ins to outsize their opponents in the fight.

Watch Joe Rogan's assessment of Ilia Topuria's featherweight and lightweight standing below (*comments at the 43:30-minute mark of the video):

Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, and UFC lightweight title picture

Ilia Topuria dropped his UFC lightweight belt to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 in June. He'd expressed interest in a rematch.

Nevertheless, many believe that Gaethje will instead defend the UFC title against top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

As of this time, speculation has abounded that Topuria could be on a collision course with archrival Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett. With that being said, Topuria's exact comeback date and opponent haven't been officially announced yet.