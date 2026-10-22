Jon Jones Admits Daniel Cormier Could Have Been the GOAT If They Weren’t in the Same Era
Jon Jones has given Daniel Cormier his flowers, admitting his longtime rival could have become the greatest of all time if they hadn’t competed in the same era.
The UFC GOAT debate has always revolved around Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Demetrious Johnson, with Islam Makhachev now entering the conversation. But many still pick Jones whenever the GOAT discussion comes up. However, the former heavyweight champion also mentioned that there are a few other fighters who could have made the GOAT list. ‘Bones’ took a dig at his former rival Daniel Cormier, saying he could have been the GOAT.
Jon Jones Makes Shocking GOAT Admission About Former Rival Daniel Cormier
Jones believes Cormier could have been considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time if they hadn't competed in the same era. Despite their long-standing rivalry, Jones gave ‘DC’ his flowers. During a recent talk on Prince St. Pizza on YouTube, the 39-year-old said, "Daniel Cormier, I feel as if—if we weren't part of the same era, I think he would have been considered one of the greatest fighters, if not the greatest fighter of all time."
Earlier, Jones and DC stated that neither was interested in burying the hatchet or becoming friends, despite so many years having passed. However, Jones has now invited DC to Baton Rouge, where they can enjoy some pizza and bury the hatchet.
Many still debate the GOAT list. Some include Khabib Nurmagomedov, while others don't. However, ‘Bones’ believes Nurmagomedov left the sport too early and that Islam Makhachev is the one who could be on the list in the future.
Jon Jones Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Retired Too Early, Believes Islam Makhachev Can Become One Of The GOATs
Jones believes Khabib Nurmagomedov retired too early despite his incredible career. The 39-year-old also praised Makhachev, saying he has much better striking than ‘The Eagle’ and is already making a huge impact on the sport.
“Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s amazing. I believe he stopped a little bit too soon. Islam has much greater striking. Islam would have to go on there. He would have to go on there. Today he’s making a huge impact,” Jones said.
He feels Makhachev deserves to be in the GOAT conversation as he continues building his legacy. Meanwhile, fans have praised the Dagestani fighter for winning his second UFC belt and for defending it. With more defenses, he will definitely become one of the greatest.