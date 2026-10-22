Jon Jones Admits Daniel Cormier Could Have Been the GOAT If They Weren’t in the Same Era

Jon Jones has given Daniel Cormier his flowers, admitting his longtime rival could have become the greatest of all time if they hadn’t competed in the same era.

The UFC GOAT debate has always revolved around Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Demetrious Johnson, with Islam Makhachev now entering the conversation. But many still pick Jones whenever the GOAT discussion comes up. However, the former heavyweight champion also mentioned that there are a few other fighters who could have made the GOAT list. ‘Bones’ took a dig at his former rival Daniel Cormier, saying he could have been the GOAT.

Jon Jones Makes Shocking GOAT Admission About Former Rival Daniel Cormier

Jones believes Cormier could have been considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time if they hadn't competed in the same era. Despite their long-standing rivalry, Jones gave ‘DC’ his flowers. During a recent talk on Prince St. Pizza on YouTube, the 39-year-old said, "Daniel Cormier, I feel as if—if we weren't part of the same era, I think he would have been considered one of the greatest fighters, if not the greatest fighter of all time."

Earlier, Jones and DC stated that neither was interested in burying the hatchet or becoming friends, despite so many years having passed. However, Jones has now invited DC to Baton Rouge, where they can enjoy some pizza and bury the hatchet.