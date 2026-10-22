Jon Jones Admits He Regrets Missing UFC White House After Contract Talks Fell Apart

Jon Jones has admitted he regrets missing the UFC White House event, revealing that failed contract negotiations ultimately kept him from being part of the historic card.

Jones has revealed that he turned down an offer to fight at the UFC White House after contract negotiations failed. "Bones" said he was willing to compete, but both sides couldn't agree on terms. During a recent talk on Prince St. Pizza on YouTube, the former heavyweight champion said,

Meanwhile, many also complained that there were fewer American fighters on the card, despite the event taking place around America's Independence Day. A star like Jon Jones was needed for this card, but the negotiations never materialized.

Two big upsets in a single night were devastating for fans, as fan favorites Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira both lost at the UFC White House card . Still, fans praised Dana White and his team for producing an event like this.

"There was a little bit of a contract negotiation that didn't go my way. I could have fought, but we just couldn't come to an agreement. Watching the boys walk out from the Oval Office, seeing Trump there and everything.”

‘Bones’ admitted it was one of those rare moments when he felt he should have been there instead of watching from home. Fans would have loved to see Jones fight at the White House alongside Ilia Topuria and the other superstars. If the 39-year-old had stepped in, he could have strengthened his GOAT status even further.

Jon Jones Admits Ilia Topuria Was The First Fighter He Saw As A Threat To His GOAT Status

Jones admits he once saw Ilia Topuria as the first real threat to his GOAT status. He said he considered Topuria almost invincible before the UFC White House event and believed he had the potential to become the greatest fighter of all time.

"Honestly, I thought Ilia would be the first threat to being considered the greatest of all time. And then we saw what happened to him," ‘Bones’ said on Prince St. Pizza on YouTube.

However, Jones says his opinion changed after seeing what happened to Topuria at the event. Fans are now waiting for "El Matador's" comeback, as he once marked his dominance inside the Octagon, and they want to see that same dominant performance again.