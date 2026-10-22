NEW Kai Stewart’s Title Reign Sets Sail for the “Bruise Cruise”: Will It Stay Afloat? Drew Zuhosky Edited by

A championship fight on the high seas is unusual enough, but when Kai Stewart reunites with the challenger who once pushed him for the belt, the real drama may have little to do with the waves.

From This Article 1 . Kai Stewart’s Title Defense Is Headed for the Open Water

Kai Stewart’s next title defense comes with a change of scenery. On Jan. 23, the BKFC Featherweight Champion is scheduled to face Bryan Duran aboard the Norwegian Jewel, with their rematch headlining the promotion’s inaugural BKFSea Bruise Cruise. Kai Stewart’s Title Defense Is Headed for the Open Water The ship will leave Miami for Nassau in the Bahamas on a Jan. 22–25 itinerary, giving BKFC three days to turn a cruise into a floating fight festival. The promotion’s plans include fighter appearances, meet-and-greets, open workouts, and Q&A sessions alongside the live card. That makes this more than a championship bout staged somewhere unusual. Fans will be sharing the ship with fighters and other BKFC supporters before the main event takes place on Jan. 23. The setting gives the promotion a chance to bring its audience closer to the athletes, rather than limiting the experience to the hours before and during a fight.

Stewart still has a title to defend, regardless of the view from the deck. The cruise may supply the novelty, but the result will carry the same weight as any other championship contest. A different venue will not make Duran any less dangerous, nor will the spectacle around the event matter once the opening bell sounds. KAI STEWART vs BRYAN DURAN | THE FIRST FIGHT 🔥 The rematch is officially set. KAI STEWART and BRYAN DURAN will run it back for the BKFC Featherweight Championship, headlining BKFSEA: The Bruise Cruise on Jan. 22–25, 2027 🚢🏆 Before they meet again, here’s how their first fight went down 👊💥 #BKFSEA | Jan 22–25 | Book now ➡️ https://t.co/2eoR0nzspv #BKFC #BareKnuckle #BKCFightCut #CombatSports — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 20, 2026 The Ship Hasn’t Sailed on Bryan Duran’s Championship Dreams Bryan Duran knows exactly what it takes to challenge Stewart. The pair first met for the BKFC featherweight title at BKFC 62 in Hollywood, Florida, on June 21, 2024. Stewart came away with a unanimous decision, retaining the belt and leaving Duran with a result to overturn. This time, Duran has a win behind him. He defeated Charles Bennett by unanimous decision at BKFC 93 on September 11, with all three judges scoring the fight 48–44. After that victory, BKFC reported that Duran had Stewart in his sights, and the promotion has now made the rematch official. The stakes are straightforward. Stewart can extend his championship reign; Duran can finally get past the man who beat him in their first meeting. The cruise ship might be the unusual part of this booking, but neither fighter will be there simply for the scenery.