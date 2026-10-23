Khamzat Chimaev and Robbie Lawler reveal which UFC performances left the biggest impression on them ahead of their wrestling showdown at RAF 14 in Las Vegas.

At the pre-event press conference for RAF 14, when asked about his favorite Lawler fight, Chimaev pointed to the former UFC champion’s legendary welterweight title fight against Rory MacDonald at UFC 189 in July 2015.

In the buildup, both fighters have been super respectful, acknowledging each other’s work in their respective careers. Chimaev has spoken about growing up watching Lawler compete, while the former welterweight champion has also praised the Chechen-born fighter’s performances inside the octagon. Now, ahead of their showdown, they have shared each other’s favorite fight that left the biggest impression on them.

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is taking on UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler in a wrestling match on October 23 at RAF 14. It will go down at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

‘Borz’ also revealed that he was still in school when Lawler was competing in some of his most memorable fights, making their upcoming meeting a special moment for him.

“Rory MacDonald's fight. That was one of the craziest fight ever I've seen. This guy is a legend, so I'm a big fan of him. I was in school when he was fighting, making crazy fights. I grew up watching his fights, so now I have the chance. Not just seeing him, I'm going to wrestle with this guy,” Chimaev said.

The reporter then asked Lawler for his favorite Chimaev fight. He emphasized that he has seen many impressive performances from ‘Borz,’ but his favorite remains the one against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

“I've watched so many. I mean, probably the most impressive is when he fought Whitaker the last time. Took him down and smashed his face.” Lawler said.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Robbie Lawler's comments below:

Chimaev’s dominant first-round submission victory over Whittaker earned him a title fight, and he captured the belt by dethroning Dricus Du Plessis before eventually losing it to Sean Strickland at UFC 329.

Meanwhile, Lawler knocked out Niko Price in the first round at UFC 290 back in July 2023 and later announced his retirement from MMA. The RAF showdown against Chimaev will be his first combat sports outing since then.

Robbie Lawler explains why he accepted the wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev

Despite retiring from MMA, Lawler revealed that he has continued training and keeping himself in shape. When the opportunity to wrestle Chimaev came up, the former UFC champion was happy to accept the challenge. admitted that he initially expected the match to take place later, but he was ready to compete once the date was confirmed.

"Yeah, I mean, I've been training and keeping my body in shape. And it just gave me something to look forward to. Okay, you want to wrestle (Khamzat) Chimaev? I'm, like, yeah. Let's go. But I thought it was gonna be later. But when you say yes, you say yes. And then they're, like, oh, it's on this (date). Like, alright, let's go," Lawler said. "It's just nice to get in there, grind, and actually have a goal and opportunity to go out there, and compete, and do it at a high level."