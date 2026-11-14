Khamzat Chimaev elated after RAF Abu Dhabi win over Chris Weidman, praises the UAE

Khamzat Chimaev addressed the fans after his big win over Chris Weidman in the RAF Abu Dhabi headliner, whilst also lauding the UAE.

Khamzat Chimaev and Chris Weidman -- both of whom happen to be former UFC middleweight champions -- headlined RAF Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 14.

"Borz" expressed his happiness about the win and displayed his respect for the nation he represents and resides in, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Khamzat Chimaev secured yet another dominant victory in the sport of freestyle wrestling under the Real American Freestyle ( RAF ) wrestling promotional banner. The 32-year-old MMA superstar is now 5-0 in the RAF.

Their freestyle wrestling showdown witnessed the 42-year-old Weidman step in on short notice after Khamzat Chimaev's original opponent, RAF cruiserweight crossover champion Colby Covington, withdrew due to injury.

Weidman managed to take Chimaev past the first period of their match, but the "All-American" ultimately ended up losing via tech fall (10-0) in the second period. Their match had the inaugural RAF light heavyweight crossover championship at stake, which is now Chimaev's.

Khamzat Chimaev is elated about RAF Abu Dhabi win, lauds UAE

Speaking to RAF interviewer and MMA veteran Chael Sonnen after the spectacular performance, the Chechnya, Russia-born UAE-based Chimaev stated:

"Feels good. Feels amazing. Hey, Abu Dhabi, I love you guys. Feels good. Five minutes away from home, come to arena and fight here. I love you guys. UAE is the best country in the world. We're gonna smash everybody."

In regard to his next opponent -- be it wrestling, MMA, or any other form of combat sports competition -- Chimaev said, "Anyone. Anyone who wants to wrestle, or fight, grapple -- doesn't matter."

Chimaev indicated that competing as a combat sportsperson is his "business" and "work," seemingly affirming that he won't back down from any challenge. He added, "I'm always ready."

Khamzat Chimaev's most recent MMA fight marked his very first defeat in the sport. The Chechen combatant was narrowly outpointed by American Sean Strickland, who dethroned him via split decision to capture the UFC middleweight belt in May.

Strickland is currently linked to a possible rematch against Nassourdine Imavov, which is rumored to be likely for February of 2027.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has tirelessly pursued a rematch against Strickland, albeit many believe that the American will first have to defend the middleweight belt against Imavov.

As of this time, Chimaev's next MMA opponent and comeback date remain shrouded in mystery.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev discuss his win, the UAE, and more below (*comments at the 3:44:00-minute mark of the video):