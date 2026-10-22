The former UFC middleweight champion backs fellow countrymen Petr Yan and Movsar Evloev to win their respective fights at UFC 333.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently promoting his wrestling match against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at Real American Freestyle (RAF), scheduled for October 23 in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan will defend his bantamweight belt against former champion Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy. Khamzat Chimaev shared his thoughts on the fights.

UFC 333 will take place this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev headlining for the featherweight title.

During an RAF event, Chimaev was asked to share his prediction for the upcoming numbered UFC event. Although he refrained from making a prediction, he revealed which fighter he personally wants to see win.

“It's going to be good fights. Everyone looks in good shape; I just checked the pictures. You see, the guys are ready and have good energy, and hopefully Movsar is from the same country, so hopefully we're going for his belt. Second, history: we're going to take the belt, and he goes home, and Movsar and Merab, I don't know; this fight is going to be crazy. It's going to be a crazy fight,” Chimaev told Red Corner MMA.

After losing his middleweight title in a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland in May, Chimaev is currently looking forward to several events outside the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Current Status

The Russian Emirati star won the middleweight gold from Dricus Du Plessis via a unanimous decision last year. However, he failed to defend the belt in his next match.

Khamzat Chimaev is demanding a rematch with Sean Strickland or a title eliminator bout against No. 6-ranked Caio Borralho. However, no official announcement has been made.

However, as of now, Chimaev is set for a wrestling match against Robbie Lawler; then he will take on Colby Covington at RAF in Las Vegas in November.