Khamzat Chimaev opens the door to a potential title fight with Nassourdine Imavov, admitting the financial rewards could influence his decision.

Chimaev is set to wrestle Robbie Lawler at RAF 14. During the pre-event press conference, he was asked whether he would accept a title fight against Imavov if the UFC offered it following Strickland's potential departure from the division.

However, Chimaev, who wants to reclaim the 185-pound throne, has expressed that he remains open to fighting Imavov for the title if UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland vacates the belt.

Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov had previously been hesitant to face each other because of their roots in the Caucasus region and their shared culture.

The reporter pointed out that Chimaev had previously been reluctant to fight Imavov and asked whether a championship opportunity would change his stance.

Chimaev did not rule out the possibility of facing Imavov for a potentially vacant title. He simply highlighted the financial benefits of being a champion, suggesting that a title opportunity could outweigh his previous hesitation about facing ‘The Sniper’.

“Whatever gives me the money. I think bro, it's all I can say when you have the belt you're paid more,” Khamzat Chimaev said.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

Imavov is considered next in line for a title shot against Strickland, and he even teased that he has a date and that it will be a title fight. However, a few weeks ago, ‘The Frenchman’ confronted the reigning champion and called on him to sign the contract for the fight. The video of the confrontation has gone viral, and it’s clear the fight has not been made official yet.

Meanwhile, Strickland has recently criticized the UFC heavily over its pay and has threatened to vacate the title and potentially move to boxing after completing his UFC contract.

While Chimaev is now open to facing Imavov, his primary target remains Strickland, and he is adamant about chasing a rematch with the reigning champion, to whom he lost the title at UFC 328.

Khamzat Chimaev eyes big payday in potential Sean Strickland rematch

Speaking to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Chimaev made it clear that he is willing to follow Strickland to another weight class if the champion moves up. The Chechen-born fighter acknowledged the financial incentive behind the potential matchup, suggesting that a second fight with Strickland could be lucrative, and that is the reason he is chasing the rematch.

“If he goes up to 205, I’ll go after him and take his head,” Chimaev told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. "I go straight after . If he goes higher weight, I’ll go to heavyweight. This guy is not going to run from me... They’re gonna pay good for our fight. That’s why I go after . It’s a big check.”