Ikram Aliskerov believes the matchup between Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov will be a tactical battle, with only the mentally stronger fighter coming out on top.

Ikram Aliskerov, currently riding a three-fight winning streak, will look to extend it when he faces former middleweight champion Jared Cannonier at UFC Qatar this weekend.

The matchup has already generated plenty of hype, with both fighters known for their aggressive, high-volume striking. Fans are anticipating a thrilling kickboxing battle. Ahead of his own upcoming fight, No. 11-ranked Ikram Aliskerov has now shared his thoughts on the matchup.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to face Shara Magomedov as he looks to get his career back on track. The fight will headline UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Ahead of his fight, the Russian star was asked to share his prediction for Adesanya vs. Magomedov. Aliskerov had an interesting take on the matchup.

"It's a very interesting matchup. I think it will most likely be like a chess match. Whoever is better prepared," Aliskerov said.

Although Aliskerov did not pick a clear winner, he expects the fight to be a tactical contest, given that both fighters are technically sound strikers.

More on Adesanya vs. Magomedov

The two-time middleweight champion is currently going through a rough patch in his career, having suffered four consecutive losses. Adesanya (24-6) will look to snap that streak with a new team after parting ways with longtime coach Eugene Bareman and City Kickboxing.

Meanwhile, Magomedov (17-1) enters his first five-round main event on the back of two consecutive wins. The Russian has suffered just one loss in the UFC.

A victory over a former champion could help Magomedov establish himself in the division's rankings. Adesanya, meanwhile, desperately needs a win to reassert his position in the middleweight division.

All in all, the matchup could deliver a technical striking battle, with Adesanya holding a seven-inch reach advantage.