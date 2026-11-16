Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili confirmed that Umar Nurmagomedov was arrested in Abu Dhabi.

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov arrived at the hotel lobby after the fray had ended. Even so, Abu Dhabi Police arrested him.

The two Georgians were outnumbered. Dvalishvili was thrown to the ground and was punched and kicked, while Usman was seen kicking Lazishvili in the head. Dvalishvili later posted a video on Instagram showing his bloodied face as he was being treated. He then claimed the group “kept kicking us when we were down.”

On Wednesday, Dvalishvili was doing an interview for RAF in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel ahead of his match with Marlon Moraes. Usman Nurmagomedov and his team walked up behind him. When Dvalishvili turned around, Usman slapped him. His friend Saba Lazishvili stepped in to defend him, and a brawl broke out.

Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were released on Friday after paying a fine of Dh50,000 each, and RAF agreed to cover the cost. Usman and five of his team members were sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of Dh300,000 each. They will be deported after serving their sentences.

Merab Dvalishvili Is “Most Disappointed” in Umar Nurmagomedov

"The Machine" has now confirmed that Umar is still in custody and believes he could have handled the situation better. He said:

“I’m most disappointed in Umar. When the altercation was over, he came afterward and could have handled the situation with dignity. I won’t talk about that right now, since he is still in custody. I hope he gets released soon.”

“I don’t know if I’ll speak about this afterward, but Umar is the only person I’m truly disappointed in because he didn’t behave himself the way a proper athlete and human should,” Dvalishvili added.

After the scuffle, RAF co-founder and CEO Chad Bronstein banned Usman from attending RAF Abu Dhabi. While Umar was also pulled from his RAF debut against Urijah Faber. Lazishvili stepped in as a last-minute replacement and beat Faber 12-7.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov Had Made Peace Before the Brawl

The feud between the two started at UFC 311 in January 2025. Dvalishvili defended his bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win and handed Umar his first pro loss. Umar then claimed that he broke his hand during the bout and asked for a rematch, but Dvalishvili refused.

Things got worse in July at RAF Georgia when Dvalishvili slapped one of Umar’s friends during an altercation in Tbilisi. He later apologized for losing his temper in that incident. A month later, he backed Umar after Song Yadong knocked him out in Shanghai. Before UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi in October, “The Machine” told fans that he and Umar had buried the hatchet.

A few hours ago, Dvalishvili pinned Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi. After the win, he asked the Abu Dhabi government to release everyone who was arrested, Umar included.