NEW Merab Dvalishvili Tells Nina Drama He Will Most Likely Face Song Yadong Next Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Merab Dvalishvili IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili believes his next fight will most likely be against Song Yadong, as Sean O’Malley looks set for the next shot at the bantamweight title.

The former champion has dropped two straight fights to Petr Yan. Last year in Dec, "No Mercy" beat Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 323 to take the bantamweight title. Then again in their trilogy bout at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, Yan defeated him by unanimous decision, retained the title, and dropped the Georgian to 21-6. Merab Dvalishvili Believes Sean O’Malley Is Next for the Title Earlier today, "The Machine" was in attendance at Power Slap 27 in Doha, Qatar, where he sat down with Nina Drama and spoke about who he plans to fight next. He plans to get back to training soon and hopes to land a UFC fight shortly. However, the 35-year-old does not expect to be next in line for the title. He instead believes Sean O’Malley will get the shot, which leaves Yadong as the best option for him. He said: “I think I should fight Song Yadong because I don’t think they’re going to give him a title fight. I think Sean O’Malley will fight for the belt, and I should fight Song Yadong. That’d be a great fight. That’d be a really great fight.”

Meanwhile, O’Malley has already beaten Petr Yan once, as he outpointed him by split decision at UFC 280 in 2022. "Suga" then lost twice to Dvalishvili: first by unanimous decision at UFC 306 in 2024 and second by ninja choke at UFC 316 in 2025. He then got back to winning ways by beating "The Kung Fu Kid" by unanimous decision at UFC 324 in Jan. Most recently, he knocked out Aiemann Zahabi in the second round at UFC Freedom 250 in June and has since called for a rematch with Yan, calling it “the biggest fight in bantamweight history.” Merab Dvalishvili Ready to Fight Song Yadong Anywhere On the other hand, Song Yadong is coming off the biggest win of his career. He defeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round by KO at UFC Shanghai in August. That win came against the same man the Georgian previously defeated by unanimous decision at UFC 311 in Jan 2025. Furthermore, a title shot for Yadong looks unlikely right now, as he was lost to "No Mercy" at UFC 299 in March 2024, which makes a rematch with the champion less appealing. Hence, a fight against "The Machine" makes more sense, and Dvalishvili is more than ready to face the Chinese star whenever the promotion confirms. He said: “I will fight whenever, wherever, any location.”