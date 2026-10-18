Mike Malott gave a heartfelt message to his brother Jeff after watching him and his Anaheim Ducks teammates celebrate his knockout win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Edmonton.

“Jeff, I know you fought this week to fire me up. I appreciate you putting it on the line for me, man,” Malott said. “I love you so much. You’re one of my favorite human beings.”

The UFC broadcast captured Jeff and his Ducks teammates going wild as Malott landed the finishing knee against Buckley. Watching the reaction on the big screen during the post-fight Octagon interview with Paul Felder , the Canadian thanked his brother for giving him extra motivation ahead of the fight week.

“We talk about it all the time, how blessed we are to get to go on these journeys together,” he added.

Jeff had dropped the gloves with Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka earlier in the week. Seeing his brother and the Ducks celebrating his success made it an emotional moment for him during the Octagon interview.

Mike Malott Knocks Out Joaquin Buckley at UFC Edmonton

Mike Malott knocked out Buckley in the second round of the main event at UFC Edmonton. After Buckley tried to close the distance, "Proper" landed a knee followed by a finishing shot to end the fight. When Malott was asked about his next opponent, he said he is not interested in calling anyone out but hopes to face someone ranked potentially in the top 10 or the top five.

“I keep fighting better and better and more dangerous guys, and my performances keep getting better,” he said. “So, I think that climb is just going to continue.”