Ex-UFC champion Robbie Lawler has shed light on why he opted to return to combat sports competition against Khamzat Chimaev at RAF 14.

Lawler, on his part, recently signed up to take on fellow MMA star Khamzat Chimaev in a freestyle wrestling match under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling banner. Their catchweight wrestling showdown will serve as the co-headlining match of RAF 14 in Vegas on October 23.

In recent years, the former UFC welterweight titleholder has been helping in a coaching capacity to build future generations of fighters at the Kill Cliff FC gym in Florida.

Robbie Lawler has opened up about why he's chosen to return to combat sports competition for the first time since his MMA retirement in 2023.

Robbie Lawler reveals why he's returning to combat sports, faces Khamzat Chimaev at RAF 14

Robbie Lawler's most recent professional combat sports contest was a welterweight MMA matchup at UFC 290 back in July of 2023. The fan-favorite fighter bested Niko Price by way of first-round KO at the event.

Lawler's incredible win was followed by his retirement from MMA, albeit he did subsequently assert that he was still capable of continuing in the sport.

Here in 2026, the 44-year-old partook in a media scrum for his imminent RAF wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev that goes down this Friday. When asked why he'd chosen to return to the fight game, albeit in wrestling, not in MMA, and whether this match was a one-and-done kind of deal, Lawler responded:

"Yeah, I mean, I've been training and keeping my body in shape. And it just gave me something to look forward to. Okay, you want to wrestle (Khamzat) Chimaev? I'm, like, yeah. Let's go. But I thought it was gonna be later. But when you say yes, you say yes. And then they're, like, oh, it's on this (date). Like, alright, let's go."

Indicating that being a sportsperson again gave him a mission to focus on, Lawler said:

"It's just nice to get in there, grind, and actually have a goal and opportunity to go out there, and compete, and do it at a high level."

Watch Robbie Lawler discuss his return to competition in combat sports below (*comments at the 1:00-minute mark of the video; video courtesy of Home of Fight):

Robbie Lawler's incredible UFC title run; Khamzat Chimaev's post-UFC title phase

Robbie Lawler competed in the sport of MMA from 2001 until he retired in 2023. He captured his maiden UFC title in his second UFC stint. The American wrestling veteran and striking savant outpointed Johny Hendricks in their rematch to notch the UFC welterweight belt in 2014.

That was followed by his all-time classic fight against Rory MacDonald in 2015. It was a rematch that saw him stop the Canadian via TKO in round five of a thrilling back-and-forth war. Lawler then beat fellow MMA great Carlos Condit via split decision in another all-time great fight in 2016. "Ruthless" went on to drop the welterweight title via KO to Tyron Woodley later the same year.

On the other hand, Khamzat Chimaev also happens to have held UFC gold in the past. "Borz" won his first UFC belt, outpointing Dricus du Plessis to become the UFC middleweight champion last year. Chimaev's first title defense saw him get outpointed by Sean Strickland this May.

The Chechen combatant has been on a relentless campaign to secure another title shot to reclaim his middleweight belt. Nevertheless, Strickland has been embroiled in a negotiation dispute with the UFC, citing allegedly unfair pay and implying that he'd rather leave the UFC and box for lucrative paydays.

Also, with other top contenders like Nassourdine Imavov in the title mix, some believe that Chimaev's title shot might not materialize for the next several months.