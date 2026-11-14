NEW Saba Lazishvili Takes Down Urijah Faber, Dreams of UFC Glory Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Saba Lazishvili Image: Real American Freestyle

The young Georgian has made the most of his opportunity at RAF Abu Dhabi and now all eyes are on the UFC.

It was hardly possible to find a better way to introduce Saba Lazishvili to a wider audience. Umar Nurmagomedov was pulled from the card and the 21-year-old Georgian was given the chance to wrestle Urijah Faber at RAF Abu Dhabi. It was a big opportunity especially against someone who’s been competing at highest levels . Lazishvili wasn’t intimidated by Faber’s experience going into the fight. He kept on going, found his rhythm and won 12-7. So the teenage wrestler has been getting a lot of attention and the young man is already looking beyond this victory. His goal is to get into the UFC and win a title. Saba Gets the Better of Urijah Faber Lazishvili didn’t have the best start. Faber’s good start put the Georgian under pressure but he continued and countered with resilience. In the last period Lazishvili made his move. He began using his wrestling to find openings, and he scored key points, and began to take control, then he strung together a few takedowns and turned to take the lead, 12-7.

For Lazishvili, it was a major achievement to beat a fighter with Faber’s experience. The result was all the more impressive as he entered the competition at short notice. He did his best in his first appearance as a member of the RAF roster Lazishvili Has Bigger Plans The Georgian's next target is an open secret. He stated that he’s ready to fight anybody and that he thinks he can win the UFC belt one day . Merab Dvalishvili also backed his teammate and sees a bright future ahead of him.

Merab Dvalishvili could be helpful for Lazishvili as he goes for that objective. Merab has been working against the elite for years, and he knows the hardships of competing in the UFC. Such an experience may be helpful to the young person in his career. The Road to the UFC Won't Be Easy Lazishvili knows that while he has a solid wrestling background and MMA is more than just beating opponents. If he wants to make it in the UFC, he will have to take time to improve his striking, defence and general fighting skills. He has plenty of time to make those changes at 21. His win over Faber has raised his profile but what he does next will be even more important. For the moment Lazishvili has given supporters reason to follow him.