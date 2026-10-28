NEW Sean O’Malley Questions Why Petr Yan Has Never Called for a Rematch

Sean O'Malley (right) believes a rematch with Petr Yan (left) will the biggest bantamweight fight ever [Image Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire]

Sean O’Malley has questioned why Petr Yan has never called for a rematch after their controversial first fight, which ended in a split-decision win for O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley defeated Petr Yan via a controversial split decision at UFC 280 in October 2022. Despite Yan securing six takedowns and controlling much of the grappling, two judges awarded O'Malley the victory. The result sparked widespread backlash online. Now that Yan has reclaimed the UFC bantamweight title, O'Malley wants another shot at him. However, Yan has shown interest in other contenders, including Song Yadong, leaving O'Malley frustrated, as he believes their rematch would be the biggest fight in the division. Sean O'Malley Questions Why Petr Yan Hasn't Called For Rematch O'Malley is surprised that Petr Yan hasn't pushed for a rematch since their first fight. The former bantamweight champion pointed out that the Russian fighter has rarely called him out despite their controversial previous meeting. While O'Malley stopped short of saying Yan is scared of him, he did hint at something. During his talk with Daniel Cormier, ’Suga’ said, "I'm surprised Petr Yan doesn't really... ever since I beat him, I've never really heard Petr call for the rematch... I'm not saying Petr Yan's scared of me, but there might be a reason he's not pushing for that fight."

O'Malley suggested there might be a reason the UFC bantamweight champion isn't actively pursuing another fight with him. A rematch between the American fighter and Yan would be huge, as the two share a lot of history. Despite their rivalry, Daniel Cormier didn't ask Yan about O'Malley and instead asked about Song Yadong as a future opponent. Daniel Cormier Admits Mistake After Sean O'Malley Calls Him Out Over Song Yadong Title Shot Comments Cormier cleared the air with Sean O'Malley after mentioning Song Yadong instead of O'Malley as a potential title challenger during the UFC broadcast. Cormier admitted that the production team was telling him they were about to show Song Yadong, causing him to forget that O'Malley had recently beaten Yadong. “I'mma be completely honest with you... the trucks in my ear were going, 'We're going to show Song.' I actually forgot that you just beat Song Yadong... me, Joe, and Jon believe O'Malley should fight for the belt right now." He also clarified that he, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik all believe O'Malley deserves the next bantamweight title shot, and that the other contenders in the division need to do more to earn theirs. Fans now want to see the former bantamweight champion back in the Octagon soon.