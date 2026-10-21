Sean O’Malley Rethinks Petr Yan’s Chances Against Merab Dvalishvili After Shocking Surgery Revelation

Sean O’Malley is reconsidering Petr Yan’s chances against Merab Dvalishvili after a surprising surgery revelation raised fresh questions about the former champion’s condition ahead of their rematch.

The trilogy fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili is the real deal for fans. Dvalishvili won the first fight in dominant fashion, and in the second he carried the same confidence and mocked Yan during the press conference, but things turned in the Russian fighter's favor. ‘No Mercy’ prepared well for the rematch and defeated Dvalishvili via decision. Now their third fight is something everyone is talking about. Recently, Sean O'Malley also weighed in with his opinion and pointed out what Yan may be doing wrong.

Sean O'Malley Changes His Prediction for Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

O'Malley has changed his prediction for Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili after learning that Yan underwent a nine-hour back surgery. O'Malley recalled rushing back from his own surgery to fight ‘The Machine’ and called it the biggest regret of his career.

“I was nowhere near where I needed to be, and he was extra confident… These surgeries take 5 months to heal. This really changes my thought process on this fight. I thought Petr was going to go in there and dominate, but him getting surgery that close to the fight changes everything,” during his recent show ‘Suga’ said.