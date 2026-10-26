Sean O'Malley has used his podcast to send Petr Yan a message after UFC 333.

“Yo Petr, great win brother, you looked f**king unbeatable until you see me again. See you soon, buddy.”

Red Corner MMA shared a clip on X. In it, "Suga" sends Yan a voice note during an episode of his podcast. In the 51-second video, O'Malley says:

The 32-year-old kept the tone light, while his message was a jab at the rematch he has been wanting. O'Malley beat Yan by split decision at UFC 280 in October 2022 in the same arena in Abu Dhabi, where Yan defended the bantamweight belt at UFC 333.

However, the O'Malley vs. Yan fight was closely contested, with the judges scoring it 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28 in favour of "Suga." Despite the official result, many fighters and fans believe Yan did enough to win the bout.

This Isn’t the First Voice Note Between Them

Earlier this month, O'Malley shared a personal voice message for Yan on his podcast on YouTube. He told "No Mercy" that he hopes Yan gets past "The Machine" at UFC 331, so they could run it back. Yan replied that O'Malley should come to Abu Dhabi because once he beats Merab, 'he will be next.'

Yan got his win on Saturday and kept his side of the promise. Even though the fight was neck and neck and Yan lost the first two rounds, he made up for that loss in the final three rounds and was scored 48-47 by unanimous decision and the trilogy 2-1. This was his first bantamweight title defence since reclaiming the belt at UFC 323 in December 2025.

What is next for Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan?

O'Malley has been vocal about wanting to fight Yan next. He beat Song Yadong at UFC 324 in January after losing twice to Dvalishvili. He then stopped Aiemann Zahabi in round two at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in June. He has called the rematch between him and Yan the biggest fight in bantamweight history and was rooting for Yan to beat Merab so he could potentially claim the shot.

Before UFC 333, Yan, too, said he was open to a rematch and would fight whoever the UFC put in front of him.