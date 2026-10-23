The No.1 lightweight contender says the UFC’s demand for exciting fights likely cost Farid Basharat his contract.

Arman Tsarukyan appeared on an Ariel Helwani interview to promote his RAF 14 headliner wrestling match against Dillon Danis.

Despite having an undefeated 16-0 pro record and a 7-0 record, the 29-year-old was removed from the roster in October. Now, Arman Tsarukyan has weighed in on the controversy with a straightforward opinion.

The UFC bantamweight Farid Basharat situation has been one of the most controversial in recent history.

During the talk, Tsarukyan was asked to share his thoughts on Farid Basharat’s situation. He replied, “Why did they cut him? If you're not an exciting fighter, they need someone who's going to knock people out, talk, and they pay you money for your performance.”

While he was not sure, Tsarukyan doubled down on it. “I thought maybe you were going to tell me why they cut him, but you don't know either, right? My guess is because of that,” he added.

Basharat was ranked eighth in the official bantamweight rankings. According to Basharat and his manager, he never turned down any fights in the promotion.

More on Basharat’s Situation

The UFC president, Dana White, talked about it in a press conference but didn’t reveal the actual reason for his departure.

“If you’re 16-0 with seven wins in the UFC and don’t get re-signed, there’s definitely a reason,” White said, which didn’t sit well with many fans.

This is not the first time a fighter’s departure came as a shock to many people. Earlier, undefeated Muhammad Mokaev, who went 7-0 in the UFC, was cut before getting a title shot.

However, he returned to BRAVE CF and became the champion. Mokaev is now in active talks with the promotion to return.

Famed striker Michael ‘Venom’ Page was also released recently despite a winning streak. He later signed with Jake Paul’s MVP.

Similarly, the UFC didn’t confirm the reason behind Page’s departure. Tsarukyan, meanwhile, has provided an honest explanation of all.