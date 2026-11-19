Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes Khamzat Chimaev moving up to light heavyweight could strengthen the division.

As a result, his comeback could come around the second quarter of 2027. Meanwhile, Usman believes Chimaev making his light heavyweight debut could bring a positive change to the division.

The New Zealander has remained inactive since the injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. He is expected to return after completing the standard nine-to-12-month ACL recovery period.

The light heavyweight division is currently facing uncertainty after champion Carlos Ulberg suffered a complete rupture of his right ACL during the first round of his title fight against Jiri Prochazka in April 2027.

Kamaru Usman Says Khamzat Chimaev Should Move Up to Light Heavyweight

In the latest episode of the Pound4Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo made a point about the UFC booking an interim title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, as Islam Makhachev is unavailable for a January fight.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg is expected to be out for around a year, yet the light heavyweight division has no interim title fight in place. Following Cejudo’s analogy, Kamaru Usman brought up the possibility of Khamzat Chimaev moving up to the division.

“I’m still wanting to see this. I think Khamzat Chimaev should have moved into this division, 100%. Let’s be honest, this division needs a little beefing up. Khamzat Chimaev moves into the division,” Usman said.

While the UFC has yet to officially announce how it plans to handle the light heavyweight title picture during Ulberg’s absence, the division is still moving forward, with Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling already booked.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling

Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling is set to headline UFC Fight Night in Qatar this weekend. The former Czech champion is coming off a shocking TKO loss.

However, most of the wins and losses on Prochazka’s record have come against former champions or established contenders in the division. As a result, a victory this weekend could put him right back in the title conversation.

Meanwhile, Navajo Stirling remains undefeated in his professional career, holding an 11-0 record, including six wins in the UFC. A victory over a former champion could strengthen his case for a shot at the light heavyweight title and potentially make him a leading contender to face Carlos Ulberg.