“Topuria Wants No Replay of Gaethje Nightmare!”

The former UFC champion Ilia Topuria has admitted he has no desire to go back and watch the evening he suffered the first loss of his career.

Topuria came into the fight with a spotless professional record. He had defeated some of the top names in the UFC and was anticipated to have a long reign as champion but Gaethje did have other plans.Topuria had a terrific moment in the second round and almost finished the American with body blows. Then he went for the submission but Gaethje survived to make it to the finish of the round.

Justin Gaethje TKO'd Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. The American stopped him in the fourth round to win the undisputed lightweight belt.

That made the fight bigger. Gaethje began landing more punches and began putting the pressure on Topuria. By the end of round four Topuria had sustained too much damage. His corner claimed he was not going to continue and fight was called off after doctor stoppage after Topuria sufferred a brutal facial damage and vision loss after round four

A Night Topuria Would Rather Leave Behind

It was a devastating blow for Topuria, who had never known defeated before that evening.

That made the fight bigger. Gaethje began landing more punches and began putting the pressure on Topuria. By the end of round four Topuria had sustained too much damage. His corner claimed he was not going to continue and fight was called off after doctor stoppage after Topuria sufferred a brutal facial damage and vision loss.

Topuria Is Ready to Fight Again

Now Topuria is talking about his comeback. In a clip from an upcoming interview released Nov. 6, he spoke about the difficulty of the loss.



He admitted it had been the worst day of his fighting life. But he also claimed he has accepted what transpired and recognises that he lost. The former champion has no plans to sit from the sport. He’s aiming to be back in April 2027 and has already singled out Paddy Pimblett as the man he wants to fight.



Topuria also suggested he could retire after his next match. But for now it’s about getting back. He may not want to watch Gaethje fight again, but he’s made one thing clear that he still wants to fight.

Topuria Still Watching Paddy Pimblett



Topuria has not lost his confidence in himself after the defeat. He’s already said he wants to fight Paddy Pimblett when he returns to the Octagon. The two have had verbal jousts in the past and there is plenty of bad blood between them. A bout with Pimblett would be an opportunity for Topuria to get back in the win column and prove that one loss hasn’t derailed his plans.