The UFC added three new bouts highlighted by 40-year-old lightweight veteran Michael Johnson against Canadian prospect Lance Gibson Jr.

On Sunday, the UFC added three more bouts to the Toronto slate, including an intriguing preliminary clash that pits a 40-year-old Octagon veteran against a second-generation Canadian fighter.

When the Dagestani fighter stepped back from the January date, the UFC reworked the main card around two title bouts. Joshua Van will defend his flyweight belt against Manel Kape in the headliner, with Prates taking on Michael Morales for interim gold in the co-main event.

The road to UFC 336 in Toronto has already seen plenty of twists. Originally, the promotion hoped to headline its January 30, 2027 return to Canada with welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his belt against Carlos Prates.

Michael Johnson Returns Against Lance Gibson Jr. on UFC 336 Prelims

Leading those three additions is a compelling lightweight clash between 40-year-old veteran Michael Johnson (25-20) and Canadian prospect Lance Gibson Jr. (10-2). The promotion also paired bantamweight Serhiy Sidey with Louis Lee Scott and booked welterweight Cam Nelson against Sean Clancy Jr.

Among the three new bookings, Johnson vs. Gibson Jr. draws attention for the two fighters' massive experience gap. Johnson has spent more than a decade testing himself against the division’s elite, knocking out Dustin Poirier in the first round in 2016 before facing Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205.

During that dominant grappling performance, Nurmagomedov urged Johnson to quit before submitting him with a third-round Kimura, saying, "Hey, I have to fight for the title. You know this. I don't want to smash your face, and I already beat you. You have to give up."

Now the 40-year-old enters Toronto looking to bounce back from a frustrating year. His January bout against Alexander Hernandez at UFC 324, headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett, was canceled on fight day over suspicious betting activity. When Johnson finally returned at UFC 326 in March, Drew Dober knocked him out in the second round.

On the other side, Gibson Jr. is eager to shine on home soil. The son of former UFC fighter Lance Gibson Sr., the 31-year-old Canadian lost a narrow split decision to King Green in his short-notice debut in December 2025. Three months later at UFC Seattle, he stunned oddsmakers as a +210 underdog by finishing Chase Hooper with knees in round one.

Now heading into his third UFC fight, Gibson Jr. gets a proven veteran in front of a supportive crowd. The fight will test how much the 40-year-old Johnson still has in the tank while showing whether Gibson Jr. is ready for tougher lightweight competition.





