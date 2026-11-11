Cormier says he has a dangerous opponent to deal with first but thinks he may fight less often if Prates wins the title.

Prates and Morales will fight for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 in Toronto on Jan. 30. Both men have a good opportunity, but Cormier believes Prates’s life will change if he wins the belt.

“I kind of would imagine, unless Prates is one of those outliers, his schedule will probably slow down a little bit once, if he becomes the champion. So it is what it is. “But if you’re Prates, keep beating that drum, keep that champion paying attention, and hopefully it earns you that championship opportunity. “But focus on the task at hand, because right now that task is Michael Morales, and he’s insanely dangerous.”

If Carlos Prates wins the UFC title, Daniel Cormier thinks he could be headed in a different direction. The Brazilian is gearing up for a big fight against Michael Morales, and Daniel Cormier wants him to focus on the task at hand.

Prates has been ready for a title shot for some time now. He has been winning a lot of fights lately, which did get the UFC’s attention.

The Brazilian lost his only UFC bout to Ian Machado Garry in April 2025. He got himself back on track knocking out Geoff Neal, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena in succession.

Michael Morales Is Not Someone to Overlook

Cormier believes Prates might not fight as much if he wins the title. Many UFC champions take longer breaks between fights, as they need more time to prepare for title fights.

Prates has a much bigger problem right now. Before he can think of being a champion, he has to beat Morales.



Morales is 19-0 and hasn’t lost a fight. Since joining the UFC, the Ecuadorian has also beaten some big names. One of his most impressive victories came against Sean Brady at UFC 322 in November 2025. Morales stopped the fight in the first round after hitting him.

The 27-year-old is very strong and can finish a fight quickly. He’s also quick and knows how to make his opponents work. Morales can punish Prates for any mistake and he has to be careful.



A Big Night for Both Fighters

Both men would feel great if they won this fight. Morales would capture his first UFC title and it would need more progress for Prates to become the champion.

The winner still has to face Islam Makhachev as he is still the undisputed welterweight champion.

Cormier believes that he will do well but does not want the Brazilian getting too excited. Morales earned his way here the hard way and he will be just as eager to win. Prates and Morales are both well-rounded fighters, but Carlos still has a slight edge on paper, in terms of experience and resume.