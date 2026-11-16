UFC 337 Headed to Orlando, Kia Center to Host UFC’s Fifth Event in the City
UFC recently annouced that UFC 337 will take place at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.
UFC is heading to Orlando, Florida, for its upcoming 337 event. The official announcement was made during the UFC 334 broadcast on Paramount+. The event will take place on Feb. 20 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.
Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 18, and fans can register for presale access on the UFC Orlando Official Page. As of right now, no official fights or matchups have been formally announced or locked in by the UFC.
Check out UFC’s official announcement below:
UFC Has Already Held Four Events Before In Orlando’s Kia Center
The February event in Florida will mark the UFC’s fifth visit to Orlando’s Kia Center (formerly known as Amway Center). In April 2014, UFC on Fox 11 took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. In the main event, Fabricio Werdum defeated Travis Browne by unanimous decision (49–46, 50–45, 50–45), earning a future UFC heavyweight-title shot.
UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015, also at Orlando’s Amway Center, was headlined by a UFC lightweight championship bout. Rafael dos Anjos retained the title by stopping Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO at 1:06. UFC on Fox 28 in February 2018 was held at the Amway Center in Orlando. Jeremy Stephens knocked out Josh Emmett in the second round, at 1:35, in the featherweight main event.
UFC on ESPN 42 in December 2022 took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, the same arena now known as the Kia Center