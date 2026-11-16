UFC recently annouced that UFC 337 will take place at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

UFC is heading to Orlando, Florida, for its upcoming 337 event. The official announcement was made during the UFC 334 broadcast on Paramount+. The event will take place on Feb. 20 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 18, and fans can register for presale access on the UFC Orlando Official Page. As of right now, no official fights or matchups have been formally announced or locked in by the UFC.

Check out UFC’s official announcement below: