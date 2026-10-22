The UFC’s light heavyweight division has been craving fresh, elite talent for some time. Now, that drought could finally be coming to an end, with ONE Championship standouts preparing to make their mark on Dana White’s promotion this December.

ONE Championship’s Top Light Heavyweights Prepare for War in UFC

According to reports from MMA Junkie, former ONE Championship standout Ivan Gnizditskiy is set to make his UFC debut this December against Uran Satybaldiev. Sources further suggest that the clash will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, although the promotion has yet to officially announce the matchup.

Two sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to MMA Junkie that the clash is expected to take place this December. With that, Russia has another dangerous prospect entering the UFC in the form of undefeated Ivan Gnizditskiy, who boasts a perfect 7-0 professional MMA record.

The Russian has been a ruthless finisher since his professional debut, stopping all seven of his opponents without ever needing the judges. His record includes six knockouts and one submission. However, his most notable victories came during his two-fight stint with ONE Championship, where he swiftly dismantled Kevin Church before stopping then-undefeated Khurshidbek Bozarboev.