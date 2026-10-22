UFC Adds Former ONE Championship Standout for December Clash in Saudi Arabia
The UFC’s light heavyweight division has been craving fresh, elite talent for some time. Now, that drought could finally be coming to an end, with ONE Championship standouts preparing to make their mark on Dana White’s promotion this December.
ONE Championship’s Top Light Heavyweights Prepare for War in UFC
According to reports from MMA Junkie, former ONE Championship standout Ivan Gnizditskiy is set to make his UFC debut this December against Uran Satybaldiev. Sources further suggest that the clash will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, although the promotion has yet to officially announce the matchup.
Two sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to MMA Junkie that the clash is expected to take place this December. With that, Russia has another dangerous prospect entering the UFC in the form of undefeated Ivan Gnizditskiy, who boasts a perfect 7-0 professional MMA record.
The Russian has been a ruthless finisher since his professional debut, stopping all seven of his opponents without ever needing the judges. His record includes six knockouts and one submission. However, his most notable victories came during his two-fight stint with ONE Championship, where he swiftly dismantled Kevin Church before stopping then-undefeated Khurshidbek Bozarboev.
However, Gnizditskiy’s opponent is no pushover either. Hailing from Kyrgyzstan, Satybaldiev boasts a 10-1 professional record, including one win and one loss in the UFC. Since joining the promotion in August 2025, he has recorded six knockout victories and two submission wins.
His UFC journey, however, has been a mixed bag. After suffering a defeat against Martin Buday in his promotional debut in 2025, Satybaldiev bounced back against Diyar Nurgozhay. Yet, with consistency still to prove, the Kyrgyz fighter will be hungry to build momentum and show that his UFC story is only just beginning.
With these names in the mix, the UFC Saudi Arabia card is slowly but surely taking shape. Dana White is making sure that the card has everything.
The UFC Saudi Arabia fight card includes
Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva
Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues
Abdul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa
Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov
Ivan Gnizditskiy vs. Uran Satybaldiev