The first UFC Fight Night of the new year has its main event, as was announced on social media early Sunday morning:

While Jan. 16 serves as the opening day of this year's NFL Playoffs, not everyone will be paying attention to a football game that Saturday. This weekend, during UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden, the UFC time out from the action in New York City to announce the headlining and co-headlining affairs for the initial Fight Night in 2027.

Once activity resumes for the 2027 schedule in the UFC, it'll do so in the Lone Star State. American Airlines Center will serve as the site of the first UFC Fight Night of the new year. UFC Dallas will take place on Jan. 16 from the home court of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Yair Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC MMA, 11-4, 1 NC UFC ) and Steve Garcia (19-6 MMA, 8-3 UFC) have their plans for early next year locked in. After UFC 335 on Dec. 12, the UFC will go on a four-week holiday break.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia Locked in for UFC Dallas Jan. 16

Rodriguez and Garcia will be the first two fighters to make the walk for a main event next year. As with all UFC main events, this will be a five-round fight at five minutes per round to close the activities for opening night of the new calendar.

Subsequent to the booking of Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia as the main event of UFC Dallas, the promotion also confirmed the co-main event of the evening in North Texas. Immediately prior to the featherweight headliner, the middleweights will take to the Octagon when Roberto Soldic (22-4, 1 NC MMA, 1-0 UFC) makes his sophomore promotional appearance versus Daniel Rodriguez (20-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC.)

The co-main event is an advertised three rounds at five minutes per round.

Yair Rodriguez Comes in Off Lengthy Hiatus

Yair Rodriguez will enter the UFC Dallas main event on Jan. 16 with a record of 3-2 in his last five trips to the Octagon. Last time out, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Patricio Pitbull (38-9 MMA, 2-2 UFC) on April 12 in Miami during UFC 328.

From there, Rodriguez was slated to have versed Jean Silva (18-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) in Noche UFC from Glendale on Sept. 12. He'd withdraw from the show amid sustaining an unspecified injury and Silva faced Jose Delgado (12-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the reworked main event, winning by third-round submission (rear-naked choke.)

By the time UFC Dallas takes place on Jan. 16, Rodriguez will have gone more than nine months between fights.

Steve Garcia Looks to Rebound from White House Loss

In the other corner, Steve Garcia comes into UFC Dallas in the new year with a 4-1 record in his last five trips to the cage. He most recently fought on The White House grounds for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14 in Washington, DC.

That spring Sunday night, Garcia faced Diego Lopes (28-8 MMA, 7-3 UFC.) Although Garcia got to the second round against Lopes, the latter scored a knockout with a left hook followed by ground and pound.

The loss to Diego Lopes spelled the end of seven-fight winning streak dating back to October of 2022 against Chase Hooper in UFC Vegas 63 inside Meta Apex in Enterprise, NV. Once the Dallas main event begins, Garcia will have had slightly over seven months between appearances.