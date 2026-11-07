Welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that his team discussed a potential move to middleweight, although making the jump would require more than initially expected.

However, Makhachev had also considered the possibility of moving up to middleweight with his team. That move, though, might never materialize.

The Dagestani champion has four successful title defenses at lightweight and one at welterweight. He has now said that his next fight will be the last of his career.

Makhachev became a two-division UFC champion in 2025 after defeating former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena to capture the 170-pound title.

Islam Makhachev on Moving Up to Middleweight

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev was asked whether he was interested in pursuing a third divisional title after reaching the pinnacle of the sport by becoming a two-division champion.

“In order to become a middleweight, I will have to stay in Uzbekistan for a month and eat Uzbek pilaf. It would be hard. Yes, we’ve talked about it with the team. But we still need to think it over because I would have to gain a lot of muscle for that,” Makhachev joked in response.

Although Makhachev revealed that he had discussed the move with his team, his latest post on X suggests that his next outing will be his last.

Makhachev’s Statement on Retirement

Islam Makhachev spoke about retirement on social media a few weeks ago. As a result, a potential move to middleweight now seems very unlikely.

“My next fight is one of the last in my career. They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world,” Makhachev wrote.

Makhachev had verbally agreed to face Carlos Prates following his title defense against Ian Garry in August. However, the UFC has now scheduled an interim title fight between Prates and Michael Morales for January.

Makhachev hasn't given a clear reason for his absence from the Prates fight. However, he has stated that he wants to face the best in the division for his final fight and silence those questioning his legacy.