NEW “We’re Ready for Anything”: Khamzat Chimaev Reacts to Potential Arman Tsarukyan–Dillon Danis Brawl

Arman Tsarukyan (L), Khamzat Chimaev (M), and Dillon Danis (R) Imago

The former UFC middleweight champion says he is prepared for anything that unfolds during his friend Arman Tsarukyan’s upcoming RAF bout.

Arman Tsarukyan will face polarizing MMA figure Dillon Danis at Real American Freestyle in Las Vegas tomorrow. The bout will headline RAF 14, with the winner being crowned the promotion’s inaugural RAF Middleweight Crossover Champion. Ahead of the matchup, Danis and Tsarukyan have exchanged heated words, escalating their rivalry to the point that fans suspect a brawl could break out. Khamzat Chimaev, who will be in Tsarukyan’s corner, said the team is ready for anything. Khamzat Chimaev on Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dillon Danis In an interview with ESPN, Khamzat Chimaev shared his thoughts on the fight. When asked about a brawl breaking out, Chimaev said, “Whatever shit’s happening, we’re ready. I don’t know. I don’t know what Arman has in his mind, so I will be ready for anything.”

The rivalry got heated when Dillon Danis mocked Arman Tsarukyan’s grappling and predicted a submission finish. He also claimed the UFC will pull out the Armenian from the fight to avoid embarrassment. In response, the No.1 UFC lightweight contender claimed to use elbows in their grappling/wrestling match. He also vowed total dominance. Chimaev is infamous for backstage and corner brawls. As a result, fans can expect anything to happen during the fight. Chimaev Will Also Be on the Card Khamzat Chimaev will feature on the same RAF 14 card as a co-main event against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Next, he is also scheduled to take on Colby Covington at an RAF event in Abu Dhabi in December. Talking about his UFC stint, Chimaev lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland in May. He is currently without a right opponent. However, the former champion is demanding a rematch vs. Strickland or a decider match against Caio Borralho.