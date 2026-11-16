January 31, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia: Shara Magomedov steps on the scale for the UFC FN Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov official weigh-ins at Crown Plaza RDC on January 31, 2025, in Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia. ( PxImages) Riyadh Saudi Arabia

The middleweight contender reveals how his opponents deliberately target his only healthy eye to gain an advantage over him. However, their tactics only fire him up.

Now, while competing with no vision in his right eye, Magomedov has revealed that some of his opponents deliberately target his left eye.

The 32-year-old suffered an injury during a training session in Thailand, reportedly sometime between 2016 and 2017. He damaged his retina and underwent multiple surgeries. Magomedov eventually took a break from competition before returning in 2021.

Taking inspiration from former one-eyed UFC champion Michael Bisping, Shara Magomedov continues to compete in professional MMA despite having no vision in his right eye.

Shara Magomedov Reveals Opponents Target His Weak Eye

In an interview with Makarena, Shara Magomedov was asked whether his opponents deliberately target his only seeing eye to weaken his game. The Russian star agreed, revealing that it happens in every fight.

“Every fight, I see that they want to do that. When they miss, yes, I laugh. When someone cannot win another way, they want to use any way they can. They go straight for that option, knowing another way might not work,” Magomedov said.

“I am fine with it; it spurs me on. It gives me a certain anger and makes me want to answer with something unpleasant too, something that hits their weak spot. When they miss, I find it funny. Of course, they lose confidence in themselves,” Magomedov added.

Despite the adversity, Shara Magomedov made his UFC debut in 2023. He remains an active fighter and has suffered just one loss in his UFC career.

Magomedov’s Next UFC Fight

After making his UFC debut in 2023, Shara Magomedov racked up four consecutive wins over the next two years. His only loss came via unanimous decision against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in 2025.

However, Magomedov has bounced back and is currently riding a two-fight win streak. He is now set to face former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on 5 December.

Adesanya is ranked No. 10 in the division and will be looking to turn things around after suffering four consecutive losses. A win would help re-establish his position among the division’s top contenders. Meanwhile, for Magomedov, a victory would be a major step forward in the middleweight title picture.