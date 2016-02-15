UFC Free Fight: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Anthony Pettis

Rafael dos Anjos shocked the world when he took the lightweight belt from Anthony Pettis in a one sided beating at UFC 185. Dos Anjos will defend his belt for the second time when he takes on challenger Conor McGregor at UFC 196 live from Las Vegas on March 5 on Pay-Per-View.

