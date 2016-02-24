UFC Free Fight: Nate Diaz vs Takanori Gomi

Nate Diaz started a three-fight run with a win over Takanori Gomi at UFC 135 that earned him a “Submission of the Night” bonus. He then beat Donald Cerrone in a “Fight of the Night” win and picked up another sub bonus by stopping Jim Miller. Make sure to tune in to watch Diaz vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5 live on Pay-Per-View.

